Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details

    Bhavani Revanna, a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, is the wife of Kumaraswamy's elder brother and former Minister HD Revanna and has the backing of her husband and son Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, who are Member of Lok Sabha from Hassan and a MLC respectively, who have rallied behind her.

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday (April 1) said there is no change in his stand regarding selection of candidate for the Hassan seat, for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and that his father and party patriarch HD Deve Gowda would take a final decision on this.

    Hassan seat, has become a bone of contention, as Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who has thrown her hat in the ring, has not relented, despite her brother-in-law Kumaraswamy, repeatedly making it clear that she will not be fielded, and instead a "loyal party worker" will enter the fray.

    With signs of the issue creating a rift within the family, Gowda, a former Prime Minister, who has not been actively involved in political activities for some time now due to age related ailment, on Sunday evening held discussions with his two sons and Bhavani together, which seems have failed to break the deadlock.

    "Several issues regarding the Hassan seat have been discussed (in last night's meeting), it will be decided smoothly. Deve Gowda has gone to Delhi today, once he returns, he will finalise. As I have already said, there is no change in my stand on the Hassan issue, once Deve Gowda returns, it will be decided," Kumaraswamy said.

    Speaking to reporters, he said Deve Gowda will decide considering public and party workers' opinions. Kumaraswamy seems to be keen on fielding HP Swaroop, a former Hassan zilla panchayat vice-president and son of former MLA late HS Prakash, from Hassan.

    Swaroop has been visiting villages along with his supporters. To a question about reports that Bhavani might contest as an independent on not getting a ticket from Hassan, the former Chief Minister said, "I don't know about it, it is a speculation, you should ask her about it."

    He also indicated that a candidate for Hassan will not be announced in the party's second list, which is likely to be announced by this evening or tomorrow. JD(S) announced its first list of 93 candidates in December.

    Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hassan, Revanna said, "Yesterday night Deve Gowda, Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) and myself had discussions. What Deve Gowda says is final. He has 40 years of political experience, he will decide."

    Hassan is the home district of Deve Gowda and the party in 2018 Assembly polls had won in six out of seven segments other than the Hassan assembly seat, which BJP's Preetham Gowda had won, making it the first ever win for the saffron party in the Vokkaliga dominated district.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
