Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Surat Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13 in defamation case; check details

    Surat's Sessions Court on Monday (April 1) extended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bail till next date of hearing, April 13 in defamation case.

    Defamation case: Surat Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    Surat's Sessions Court on Monday (April 1) extended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bail till next date of hearing, April 13 in defamation case. The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat in the afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and proceeded to the sessions court to appeal against the ruling of a lower court.

    Last month, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the lower court and it sentenced him to prison for two years for a speech in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name.

    Also read: Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

    The sessions court had granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict. A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

    The sentence of two years under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress workers stage protest in Bengaluru for tickets

    The RP Act holds that an MP or a member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted for any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

    Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delay in salary disburse: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest anr

    Salary delay: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest

    Three more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Check to know anr

    3 more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Here's why it matters

    Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR

    Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress workers stage protest in Bengaluru for tickets AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress workers stage protest in Bengaluru for tickets

    CBI responsibility is to free India from corruption PM Modi at agency Diamond Jubilee celebrations AJR

    'CBI's responsibility is to free India from corruption': PM Modi at agency's Diamond Jubilee celebrations

    Recent Stories

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details vma

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

    Delay in salary disburse: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest anr

    Salary delay: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest

    Three more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Check to know anr

    3 more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Here's why it matters

    Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR

    Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Asteroid 2023 FM the size of 90 elephants speeding towards Earth Check details gcw

    Asteroid 2023 FM, 'the size of 90 elephants', speeding towards Earth; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon