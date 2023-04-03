Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress workers stage protest in Bengaluru for tickets

    The Congress on March 25 put out the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The remaining 100 names is likely to be announced later this week.

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Congress workers in Karnataka on Monday (April 3) gathered from various constituencies and held a protest outside the party office at Bengaluru's Queens Road, demanding tickets for their leaders in the second list of candidates.

    According to reports, the Congress party will hold a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday and likely announce the second list of candidates.

    Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said that the survey report will decide the names in the second list.

    "Our party is winning the elections, hence there is a lot of demand for our party tickets. The CEC meeting will be held on Tuesday, and we are also getting a survey report of the constituencies. The best candidates will get the tickets," he said.

    On March 25, the Congress party put out the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The remaining 100 names is likely to be announced later this week.

    As the question over Kolar seat remains unanswered, former CM Siddaramaiah said that he wants to contest from there as there is pressure from the party workers.

    Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that he had only received one application from Siddaramaiah and he was allotted the ticket at Varuna.

    Earlier, it was speculated that Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra will contest from the Varuna constituency, but the first list showed the name of a former CM in the place of Varuna. The BJP, however, is yet to release any names of their candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

