Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

Earlier, Sisodia had sought bail saying he was neither a flight risk nor the CBI found anything incriminating against him in its probe into the alleged irregularities relating to the excise policy. His lawyer had said the policy was formulated "purely in the normal course".

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday (April 3) extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. The court has extended his judicial custody till April 14, 2023.

The deputy chief minister was produced before special judge MK Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress workers stage protest in Bengaluru for tickets

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam". Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Earlier, Sisodia had sought bail saying he was neither a flight risk nor the CBI found anything incriminating against him in its probe into the alleged irregularities relating to the excise policy. His lawyer had said the policy was formulated "purely in the normal course".

Opposing the bail plea, the CBI had said though Sisodia was not a flight risk, he was "definitely" in a position to influence witnesses and destroy evidence.

Also read: 'CBI's responsibility is to free India from corruption': PM Modi at agency's Diamond Jubilee celebrations

The agency on February 26 had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

On March 9, the ED arrested Sisodia at Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a separate case being probed by the CBI.