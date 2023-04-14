Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: denied ticket by BJP, former deputy CM to join Congress

    The former Karnataka deputy CM's decision has come after a meeting with State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala

    Karnataka Election 2023: denied ticket by BJP, former deputy CM to join Congress
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday decided to join the Congress.
      
    The former Karnataka deputy CM's decision has come after a meeting with State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

    'DMK files': Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases assets list of CM Stalin, other ministers; check details

    Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar, who was flanked by Savadi and Siddaramaiah said, "He has agreed to become a member of our (Congress) family on his own volition."

    Shivakumar said Savadi, a BJP MLC, would meet the Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti (to tender his resignation from the Upper House) this afternoon, after which he would formally join the Congress.

    Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week given the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: Dynasty politics in BJP? Saffron party nominates 25 relatives of its veteran leaders

    Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). 

    Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

