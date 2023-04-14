'DMK files': Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases assets list of CM Stalin, other ministers; check details

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai announced that he would release the "DMK files" on Friday. The leader had months ago said he would release on April 14, the Tamil New Year Day, documents on "corruption" related to DMK Ministers.

In a fresh attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the top leaders of DMK, the state BJP on Friday (April 14) released the 'DMK file' accusing Stalin's family and top ministers of having unaccounted assets.

The BJP President claimed that Rs 200 crore was given as election fund to MK Stalin in 2011 through shell companies as quid pro quo for a CMRL tender. He said he will file a complaint with CBI.

The former IPS officer also said "The part 1 of the DMK files which contains the asset of DMK families released today. Part 2 will be out soon which will the details of the black money asset of the DMK families."

The BJP chief also submitted the purchase bill for his 'Rafael' watch. He said he bought it from his friend Cheralathan of Coimbatore on May 27, 2021.

Earlier, Annamalai's choice of a Rafale watch had become the subject for debate in the state, with the DMK attacking him for wearing a watch that costs close to Rs 5 lakh.

The BJP chief defended his stance by saying that the watch cost him Rs 3.5 lakh and that he wears it to flaunt his nationalist credentials since it was made of parts of the Rafale aircraft.