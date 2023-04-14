Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Dynasty politics in BJP? Saffron party nominates 25 relatives of its veteran leaders

    Karnataka will go to polls in a single-phase on May 10. The state election results will be declared on May 13. In 2018, the state witnessed a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party. The BJP won as many as 104 seats while the Congress and JD (S) won 87 and 30 seats each.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Dynasty politics in BJP? Saffron party nominates 25 relatives of its veteran leaders AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party that has never missed a chance to slam opposition parties for promoting dynasty politics, has itself fielded as many as 25 candidates, including seven new faces, from party families for the upcoming May 10 assembly elections.

    According to the list released by the saffron party, the BJP has also given tickets to two members each from four political families, violating its 'one family, one ticket' rule.

    'I am responsible...' Atiq Ahmed on Asad's death, requests officials to let him attend son's last rites

    BY Vijayendra, the most prominent beneficiary from the party, the second son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Vijayendra will make his electoral debut in Shikaripura, the seat his father represented for seven terms in the assembly.

    The other son of former Karnataka CM, BY Raghavendra, is MP from Shivamogga. BJP has also fielded Siddarth Singh, son of infrastructure minister Anand Singh, from Vijayanagara.

    Anand Singh is said to be aspiring to become a Lok Sabha member. Saptagiri Gowda, son of former minister Ramachandra Gowda, is being fielded from Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, and son of former MLA couple H Nagappa and Parimala Nagappa, Preetham, has been chosen for Hanur in Chamarajanagar.

    'Have connections with Pakistan's ISI, Lashkar-e-Taiba': Atiq Ahmed tells UP Police in statement

    In Ramanagara, BJP hasnamed Gowtham Gowda as its candidate. He is the son of former MLC Marilingegowda, while in KGF, the party has fielded Ashwini, daughter of former BJP MLA Y Sampangi. In Saundatti-Yallamma seat, Ratna Mamani, wife of late MLA Anand Mamani, has been given a ticket, while Kalaghatagi BJP candidate Nagaraj Chabbi and Hangal candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar are relatives.

    Meanwhile, the party has also given two tickets each to some families. While Ramesh Jarkiholi and his younger brother Balachandra Jarkiholi have been given tickets from Gokak and Arabhavi in Belagavi district, transport minister B Sriramulu and his nephew Suresh Babu have been fielded Ballari Rural and Kampli, respectively.

    Karnataka will go to polls in a single-phase on May 10. The state election results will be declared on May 13.

    In 2018, the state witnessed a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party. The BJP won as many as 104 seats while the Congress and JD (S) won 87 and 30 seats each.

    Money laundering case: ED arrests IAS officer, 7 more in raids across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala girl loses finger mobility due to doctor's negligence; Case registered anr

    Kerala girl loses finger mobility due to doctor's negligence; Case registered

    IMD signals start of scorching summer; heatwave alert in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh AJR

    IMD signals start of scorching summer; heatwave alert in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh

    Money laundering case: ED arrests IAS officer, 7 more in raids across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal AJR

    Money laundering case: ED arrests IAS officer, 7 more in raids across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

    India reports 11109 new COVID cases active caseload touches 49000 mark gcw

    India reports 11,109 new COVID cases, active caseload touches 49,000-mark

    Defacement of public property: Goa Police summons Arvind Kejriwal; asked to appear on April 27 AJR

    Defacement of public property: Goa Police summons Arvind Kejriwal; asked to appear on April 27

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani SEXY, BOLD photos: Actress flaunts her perfect abs in black bikini top-take a look RBA

    Disha Patani SEXY, BOLD photos: Actress flaunts her perfect abs in bikini top-take a look

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station AHA

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station

    Kerala girl loses finger mobility due to doctor's negligence; Case registered anr

    Kerala girl loses finger mobility due to doctor's negligence; Case registered

    IMD signals start of scorching summer; heatwave alert in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh AJR

    IMD signals start of scorching summer; heatwave alert in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh

    Biju Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year RBA

    Biju, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon