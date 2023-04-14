Karnataka Election 2023: Dynasty politics in BJP? Saffron party nominates 25 relatives of its veteran leaders

Karnataka will go to polls in a single-phase on May 10. The state election results will be declared on May 13. In 2018, the state witnessed a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party. The BJP won as many as 104 seats while the Congress and JD (S) won 87 and 30 seats each.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party that has never missed a chance to slam opposition parties for promoting dynasty politics, has itself fielded as many as 25 candidates, including seven new faces, from party families for the upcoming May 10 assembly elections.

According to the list released by the saffron party, the BJP has also given tickets to two members each from four political families, violating its 'one family, one ticket' rule.

BY Vijayendra, the most prominent beneficiary from the party, the second son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Vijayendra will make his electoral debut in Shikaripura, the seat his father represented for seven terms in the assembly.

The other son of former Karnataka CM, BY Raghavendra, is MP from Shivamogga. BJP has also fielded Siddarth Singh, son of infrastructure minister Anand Singh, from Vijayanagara.

Anand Singh is said to be aspiring to become a Lok Sabha member. Saptagiri Gowda, son of former minister Ramachandra Gowda, is being fielded from Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, and son of former MLA couple H Nagappa and Parimala Nagappa, Preetham, has been chosen for Hanur in Chamarajanagar.

In Ramanagara, BJP hasnamed Gowtham Gowda as its candidate. He is the son of former MLC Marilingegowda, while in KGF, the party has fielded Ashwini, daughter of former BJP MLA Y Sampangi. In Saundatti-Yallamma seat, Ratna Mamani, wife of late MLA Anand Mamani, has been given a ticket, while Kalaghatagi BJP candidate Nagaraj Chabbi and Hangal candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar are relatives.

Meanwhile, the party has also given two tickets each to some families. While Ramesh Jarkiholi and his younger brother Balachandra Jarkiholi have been given tickets from Gokak and Arabhavi in Belagavi district, transport minister B Sriramulu and his nephew Suresh Babu have been fielded Ballari Rural and Kampli, respectively.

