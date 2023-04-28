Karnataka Election 2023: Congress asks EC to bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning

The Congress requested the Election Commission to bar Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for their alleged statements against the minority community.

The Congress asked the Election Commission on Friday to prevent Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka for their alleged comments against the minority population.

A team of Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Kumar Bansal, and Mukul Wasnik, met with the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, requesting that the electoral body maintain a fair playing field in the state.

The delegation said that Shah and Adityanath made "false," "partisan," and "communal" comments during the Karnataka election campaign in order to gain political advantage, and urged that they be barred from campaigning in the state. They demanded that the Election Commission take swift action against these leaders.

"We just finished a very productive and important meeting with the EC," Singhvi said outside the Election Commission headquarters. He further said: "We strongly objected to the clearly political, sectarian, and misleading remarks made by the BJP leadership, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. They have made obvious remarks against the minority community.... We have requested a ban on such individuals campaigning."

When asked about BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal's 'vishkanya' statement regarding Sonia Gandhi, Singhvi said the party will use all legal measures available to it, including petitioning the Election Commission. “It is a very derogatory and gutter-level remark against Sonia Gandhi…. We will use all legal options including the EC,” he said.

