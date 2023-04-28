Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If a nation shelters terrorists...' Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    Rajnath called upon the SCO member states to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities. 

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Without taking Pakistan's name in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in the national capital, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attacked the neighbouring country for sheltering terrorists and providing aid to them. 

    In the eight-member SCO, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif skipped the meeting. However, Special Assistant to Pakistan PM on Defence Affairs Malik Ahmed Khan attended the meeting virtually. 

    China tells India: Let's transition border situation to 'normalised management'

    India has time and again reiterated that Pakistan sponsors terrorism and aids them. 

    In the meeting, Rajnath called upon the SCO member states to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities. 

    He also asserted that any kind of terrorist act or support to it in any form is a major crime against humanity and peace & prosperity cannot coexist with this menace.

    "If a nation shelters terrorists, it not only poses a threat to others but to itself too. The radicalisation of youth is a cause of concern not only from the point of view of security, but it is also a major obstacle in the path of socio-economic progress of society. If we want to make the SCO a stronger & more credible international organisation, our top-most priority should be to effectively deal with terrorism," Rajnath Singh said.

    The minister added that India envisions a robust framework of regional cooperation which mutually respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states by taking care of their legitimate interests. 

    He asserted that New Delhi strives to further bolster trust and cooperation among the members of the SCO as it believes in maintaining peace and security based on the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations.

    Straight-shooting by Rajnath Singh, tells Chinese counterpart that PLA violations eroded relations

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
