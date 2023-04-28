Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka region

    The Congress leader alleged that the BJP ministers in Karnataka collected 40 percent commission for public works from contractors and hence, the party would not get more than 40 seats, while the Congress would win 150 seats and form the next government.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka region AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Congress leader and disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (April 28) promised allocation of Rs one crore for each village panchayat, and Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region if his party is voted to power in the May 10 State Assembly polls.

    Amid rains, the former Congress chief addressed an election rally, where he also promised to fill 50,000 government job vacancies. "We will allocate Rs 5,000 crore for this region. Each village panchayat will get Rs one crore," a drenched Gandhi said in Kalaburagi district.

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind'

    The Kalyana Karnataka region comprises the districts of Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Vijayanagara. He also made a 'prophecy' that the ruling BJP would get only 40 seats "since it loves this number".

    The Congress leader alleged that the BJP ministers in Karnataka collected 40 percent commission for public works from contractors and hence, the party would not get more than 40 seats, while the Congress would win 150 seats and form the next government.

    Calling the incumbent BJP government "a government by theft", he said the ruling party purchased MLAs from opposition ranks.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises

    "We are going to form the government. No one can stop our party from coming to power," Gandhi said. He also reiterated the four key "guarantees" of the Congress: Rs 2,000 to woman head of family, 200 units of free power to every household, Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25 years) for two years, and 10 kg rice to every member of a BPL family a month.

    Apart from this, Gandhi also announced the party's fifth "guarantee" on Thursday: free bus ride for women in public transport buses.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story' anr

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story'

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind'

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network anr

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt AJR

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story' anr

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story'

    Filing FIR against Brij Bhushan first step towards victory but protest will continue: Wrestlers snt

    Filing FIR against Brij Bhushan first step towards victory but protest will continue: Wrestlers

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again ADC

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind'

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon