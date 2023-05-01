Karnataka Election 2023: Congress abuses PM Modi again; Priyank Kharge calls him 'Nalayak'

Reacting to Kharge's statement, the BJP said that the Congress party cannot digest the fact that someone from a poor family has become the Prime Minister and working for the development of the nation.

The political narrative during the ongoing campaign for the Karnataka assembly election hit an all-new low with the Congress once again resorting to abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was forced to take back his remarks terming the Prime Minister as a 'poisonous snake', his son, Priyank Kharge has triggered another controversy with his 'Nalayak' jibe at PM Modi.

During a press conference, Kharge reminded media persons about what PM Modi said to the Banjara community when he visited Malkhed in Kalaburagi district in January 2023. PM Modi had then assured "the Banjara mothers that their son (PM Modi) is sitting in Delhi" and that they "now had an opportunity to lead a life with honour and dignity". The Prime Minister made the remarks while launching the 'hakku patra' (land title deed) distribution drive for over 52,000 Banjara community families in north Karnataka's five districts.

Citing the remark made by the Prime Minister, Kharge quipped: "Aisa Nalayak beta mila to kaisa hota? Ghar kaise chalega? (What is the use of having such an incompetent son? How will the household function?"

He went on to say, "What we are saying is that he said he is the son of the Banjara community and created confusion pertaining to the reservation. Didn't injustice happen to the Banjara community? Why were stones thrown at Yediyurappa's house in Shikaripura (in Shivamogga district)? Why Bandh was observed in Kalaburagi and Jewargi observed? Today there is confusion in the reservation."

Priyank, who was a minister in the Siddaramaiah government, said, "Prime Minister during his earlier visit said he was a son of the Koli community and the Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities. Today he calls himself a son of the Banjara community."

At the fag end of its term, the BJP government passed a bill to increase the reservation for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent. The government said the internal reservation of SC (Left) now stood at six per cent, SC (Right) at 5.5 per cent and other SCs at 5.5 per cent.

Reacting to Kharge's statement, BJP said that the Congress party cannot digest the fact that someone from a poor family has become the Prime Minister and working for the development of the nation.

The controversy comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress for lowering the political discourse and resorting to politics of abuse. He, in fact, said that every time Congress had resorted to abusing the Prime Minister, the BJP had gone onto win the election.

