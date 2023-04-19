Karnataka Election 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination; holds road show with Nadda, Sudeep

Hundreds of people gathered as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, who in 1824 led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (April 19) filed his nomination for the May 10 Assembly polls from his traditional seat of Shiggaon in this district amid fanfare. The CM was accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda and Kannada film star Sudeep, as he filed his papers before the election returning officer.

CM Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon, from where he has been an MLA three times since 2008. Earlier, he visited temples, and held a massive road show along with Nadda and Sudeep in Shiggaon.

Hundreds of people gathered as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, who in 1824 led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases star campaigners' list; Sachin Pilot's name missing

They later addressed a public meeting, seeking votes for Bommai and the BJP. Addressing the gathering, Nadda said the nomination which Bommai was filing today was not just for the MLA's post, "but it is a way that will give direction for Karnataka to move ahead".

"Looking at your enthusiasm I'm sure that you have decided to send Bommai here to the Assembly for the next five years. I have not come here just to ask for Bommai from you but have come to seek vote from you on the lotus symbol so that the 'Ganga' of continuous development keeps flowing in Karnataka," Nadda said.

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress lists 10 reasons why BJP govt needs to go

The BJP President also hit out at the Congress accusing it of being corrupt and warned that it would use Karnataka as its ATM on coming to power and would also withdraw the ban on the Islamic political organisation Popular Front of India, which would increase communal and violent activities.

The 63-year-old CM, who is the son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late SR Bommai, had already filed one set of nominations during an "auspicious muhurat" on April 15.

Congress has fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, president of the Anjuman-e-Islam in Hubballi-Dharwad, to take on the CM.

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

During the public meeting, Bommai thanked the people of Shiggaon for their support and said he was indebted to their love and trust and would continue to serve them till his last breath.

Listing out the various developmental works done by him in the segment, he said, "There were a lot of speculations that the CM will change his constituency and contest from another seat. I'm not the CM who runs away. Whatever it is, my people should decide about me because you are my 'malik' (owners)."

"I have served mother Karnataka honestly... You (people) are the ones who nurtured me and will save me, I will serve you till my last breath. When I die, I should be buried in Shiggaon soil," he added.

Bommai won in Shiggaon in the 2018 Assembly polls by 9,260 votes.

(With inputs from PTI)