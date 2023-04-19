Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination; holds road show with Nadda, Sudeep

    Hundreds of people gathered as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, who in 1824 led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination; holds road show with Nadda, Sudeep AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

     Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (April 19) filed his nomination for the May 10 Assembly polls from his traditional seat of Shiggaon in this district amid fanfare. The CM was accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda and Kannada film star Sudeep, as he filed his papers before the election returning officer.

    CM Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon, from where he has been an MLA three times since 2008. Earlier, he visited temples, and held a massive road show along with Nadda and Sudeep in Shiggaon.

    Hundreds of people gathered as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, who in 1824 led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases star campaigners' list; Sachin Pilot's name missing

    They later addressed a public meeting, seeking votes for Bommai and the BJP. Addressing the gathering, Nadda said the nomination which Bommai was filing today was not just for the MLA's post, "but it is a way that will give direction for Karnataka to move ahead".

    "Looking at your enthusiasm I'm sure that you have decided to send Bommai here to the Assembly for the next five years. I have not come here just to ask for Bommai from you but have come to seek vote from you on the lotus symbol so that the 'Ganga' of continuous development keeps flowing in Karnataka," Nadda said.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress lists 10 reasons why BJP govt needs to go

    The BJP President also hit out at the Congress accusing it of being corrupt and warned that it would use Karnataka as its ATM on coming to power and would also withdraw the ban on the Islamic political organisation Popular Front of India, which would increase communal and violent activities.

    The 63-year-old CM, who is the son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late SR Bommai, had already filed one set of nominations during an "auspicious muhurat" on April 15.

    Congress has fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, president of the Anjuman-e-Islam in Hubballi-Dharwad, to take on the CM.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

    During the public meeting, Bommai thanked the people of Shiggaon for their support and said he was indebted to their love and trust and would continue to serve them till his last breath.

    Listing out the various developmental works done by him in the segment, he said, "There were a lot of speculations that the CM will change his constituency and contest from another seat. I'm not the CM who runs away. Whatever it is, my people should decide about me because you are my 'malik' (owners)."

    "I have served mother Karnataka honestly... You (people) are the ones who nurtured me and will save me, I will serve you till my last breath. When I die, I should be buried in Shiggaon soil," he added.

    Bommai won in Shiggaon in the 2018 Assembly polls by 9,260 votes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Twitter to remove blue ticks from today only Blue subscribers will be verified check details gcw

    '4/20': Twitter to remove blue ticks from today, only Blue subscribers will be verified

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon