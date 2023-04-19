Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

In addition to CM Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections next month.

According to the list, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi are the star-campaigners of the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (April 19) held a massive roadshow along with BJP national President JP Nadda and Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep in his constituency of Shiggaon, ahead of filing nomination for the May 10 Assembly polls.

Earlier this month, actor Sudeep had announced his support to Chief Minister Bommai in the poll-bound state.

A large crowd had gathered, as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially-designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

The crowd, mostly wearing saffron caps, moved along with the vehicle with BJP flags in their hands. They cheered when the leaders and their favourite cinema star waved at them.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is pulling out all the stops to retain the state where it is pitted against opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the May 10 elections. Results will be declared on May 13.

