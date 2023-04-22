Karnataka Election 2023: AAP candidate Shankar Dasar has two wives who are twins, reveals EC affidavit

Karnataka Election 2023: An affidavit of a 39-year-old AAP candidate from constituency number 90 in Vijayanagara has gone viral after he declared that he has two wives and they have five children.

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, 2023, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shankar Dasar from constituency number 90 in Vijayanagara had a somewhat unusual detail to disclose in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. The 39-year-old politician has spoken about having "two wives" who are twin sisters. Shankar Dasar had mentioned the same when he had contested Gram Panchayat-level elections.

"I have two wives, both of whom are siblings. They are twins named Lavanya and Pushpaavati and we have five children. We share a residence. I'm not sure if my nomination will be approved. I did my duty by providing accurate information to ECI," said Dasar, a native of Ballari district's Kurugodu taluk. Dasar has also stated that he has five children with both of them.

Lavanya and Pushpavati are twin sisters who are married to Dasar and live together, according to the AAP candidate's declaration. "I have provided accurate information to the Election Commission," he stated in his declaration.

Candidates are required by EC regulations to declare the specifics of their properties as well as the names and addresses of their family members.

People are more interested in understanding how much a candidate's assets were in the previous election and how much they have expanded since then. However, Shankar's statement in the affidavit about having two wives divided opinion.

Meanwhile, seven nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, according to authorities. Nominations for 72 candidates were received in Dakshina Kannada, while 39 papers were complete and in line with the stipulated format in Udupi.

