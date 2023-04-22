Karnataka Election 2023: Which caste reservation will you reduce, BJP Chief Nadda asks DK Shivakumar

"Congress has worked to divide the society in the name of language and region in the country," Nadda said, adding that the BJP has developed the country on the basis of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas' policy.

BJP National President JP Nadda has lashed out at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Sivakumar, probing the latter about his remark that internal reservation will be cancelled if Congress comes to power in the state. The BJP chief wanted to know which caste reservation would Shivakumar reduce.

Addressing a gathering of elders at a private hotel in Bidar on Friday, Nadda said that "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had provided justice to the oppressed by implementing internal reservation. However, DK Shivakumar said that if Congress comes to power in the state, internal reservation will be cancelled."

Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

"Congress and JDS are anti-development. During their tenure, the Congress blocked the central government's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state. During the JDS government, the Shimoga airport work was stopped. This work was continued after the BJP government came. Congress has worked to divide the society in the name of language and region in the country," he said.

He said that BJP has developed the country on the basis of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas' policy.

Support BJP for all-round development of the state

Basavaraj has contributed maximum to the development of the state, the BJP national president said while taking part in a roadshow earlier in the day, adding that Bommai's victory is certain given the public enthusiasm and massive turnout.

Addressing a convention organized before the submission of nomination papers by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai for the Shiggaon constituency, he appealed to vote for the lotus symbol to make the Ganges of development flow in Karnataka.

Voting in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting of votes will be held on May 13. The election notification will be issued on April 13 and nomination papers will start from April 13. April 24 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP