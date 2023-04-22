Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Which caste reservation will you reduce, BJP Chief Nadda asks DK Shivakumar

    "Congress has worked to divide the society in the name of language and region in the country," Nadda said, adding that the BJP has developed the country on the basis of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas' policy. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: Which caste reservation will you reduce, BJP Chief Nadda asks DK Shivakumar
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    BJP National President JP Nadda has lashed out at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Sivakumar, probing the latter about his remark that internal reservation will be cancelled if Congress comes to power in the state. The BJP chief wanted to know which caste reservation would Shivakumar reduce. 

    Addressing a gathering of elders at a private hotel in Bidar on Friday, Nadda said that "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had provided justice to the oppressed by implementing internal reservation. However, DK Shivakumar said that if Congress comes to power in the state, internal reservation will be cancelled."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    "Congress and JDS are anti-development. During their tenure, the Congress blocked the central government's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state. During the JDS government, the Shimoga airport work was stopped. This work was continued after the BJP government came. Congress has worked to divide the society in the name of language and region in the country," he said. 

    He said that BJP has developed the country on the basis of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas' policy. 

    Support BJP for all-round development of the state

    Basavaraj has contributed maximum to the development of the state, the BJP national president said while taking part in a roadshow earlier in the day, adding that Bommai's victory is certain given the public enthusiasm and massive turnout. 

    Addressing a convention organized before the submission of nomination papers by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai for the Shiggaon constituency, he appealed to vote for the lotus symbol to make the Ganges of development flow in Karnataka.

    Voting in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting of votes will be held on May 13. The election notification will be issued on April 13 and nomination papers will start from April 13. April 24 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Gujarat 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details AJR

    Gujarat: 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    Recent Stories

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies vma

    From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon