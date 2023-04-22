Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run... and conspiracy claim (WATCH)

    Shivakumar alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office is calling up the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by its candidates and rectify the mistakes in those of BJP nominees contesting the May 10 Assembly election. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run and conspiracy claim (WATCH)
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar offered prayers early Saturday morning at the Eshwara temple of Malagalu in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

    Shivakumar took a holy bath there and offered a special pooja. He is one of the frontrunners for the post of chief minister if the Congress party manages to secure a majority in the Karnataka assembly. Even villagers offered a special pooja in Shivakumar's name.

    Later in the day, Shivakumar alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office is calling up the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by its candidates and rectify the mistakes in those of BJP nominees contesting the May 10 Assembly election. 

    The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief demanded that the Election Commission investigates the matter and summons the call details of the CMO to ascertain the truth. 

    "A major conspiracy is going on to reject the applications of the Congress candidates," the party's Karnataka unit chief said in a press conference. 

    He charged that some applications of the BJP candidates, for instance in Saundatti Yellamma constituency, are defective but the CMO "directly called the officer and directed him to make changes". 

    "There is no need to elaborate on how a big team is trying to reject (my) application. You all have been informed about it," the Congress state chief said. 

    Shivakumar said he has filed the election form 10 times yet "When they can do this to me then imagine what they can do to the ordinary candidates".  "Pressure is being built on all the returning officers. There is rampant misuse of power. The EC must take note of it. The CMO must be investigated," the Kanakapura candidate demanded. 

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    IMD predicts rainfall in few states for next 3 days amid heatwave Check details gcw

    IMD predicts rainfall in few states for next 3 days amid heatwave; Check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Which caste reservation will you reduce, BJP Chief Nadda asks DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Election 2023: Which caste reservation will you reduce, BJP Chief Nadda asks DK Shivakumar

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Recent Stories

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King LeBron James blue ticks here is what we know gcw

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King, LeBron James' blue ticks?

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead ADC

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    IPL 2023: CSK Chennai Super Kings suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya ADC

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon