Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the BJP's newly appointed national office-bearers. The new team features a mix of young and experienced leaders, including Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb, and Vasundhara Raje in key party positions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly appointed team of national office-bearers, saying that the new team will take the party to new heights.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the newly appointed office-bearers of the new National Team formed under the leadership of the esteemed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin. I am confident that under the leadership and guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the honourable National President Nitin Nabin, the new team will further broaden the organisation's ideology and commitment to national service, taking the BJP to new heights."

BJP Unveils New National Team

BJP unveiled the new national team, including of new, young and experienced leaders. The party also saw women's representation. BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation).

General Secretaries

Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.

National Vice Presidents

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries

Kavita Patidar Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman -Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Other Key Roles

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal - Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari - Delhi and Siddharth Yadav - Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor. (ANI)