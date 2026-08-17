Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has supported senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad's controversial remarks comparing the RSS to terrorist organisations, alleging that the Sangh is working to divide the country and is 'equal to terrorists'.

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah backed senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad's controversial remarks comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to international terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Taliban.

'RSS is Equal to Terrorists': Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra Siddaramaiah alleged that the RSS is working to divide the country, which he claimed makes them "equal to terrorists." "What he (BK Hariprasad) said is 100 per cent accurate because they don't want India to be unified; they want to divide the country based on caste and religion, so they are equal to terrorists," the Minister said.

Siddaramaiah further alleged that the ideology of the RSS is detrimental to the constitutional values of India. "Their main agenda is to create a rift between communities. When an organisation works against the unity and integrity of the country, such comparisons are justified," he added.

The Original Controversy: BK Hariprasad's Statement

Earlier, Congress MLC BK Hariprasad had sparked a massive political row by likening the RSS to global terror outfits, alleging that the organisation is involved in activities that disrupt the social fabric of the nation.

Hariprasad compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to international terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Taliban while targeting them over patriotism and legal registration status. Addressing the press conference here, Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said, "There is no difference between Jaish-e-Mohammed, Taliban, and RSS because all three are not registered in India."

Row Over RSS Registration

Hariprasad's comments reinforce Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's recent demand for the RSS to publicly clarify under which Indian laws it holds property, bank accounts, and receives donations.

The row over RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) registration flared after BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh said at a Hindu Jagarana Vedike 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Day' event that the Sangh does not need legal registration. (ANI)