Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; to fight polls under 'collective leadership': DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar exuded confidence that the Congress will return to power after the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 and bag over 135 seats in the 224-member House as he asserted that the party is in a "united house".

The head of the Karnataka Congress state unit, DK Shivkumar, stated on Thursday that the party is a "unified house" and that it will stand alone and contest the assembly elections next year under "collective leadership." Shivakumar stated in an interview with PTI that he is "least concerned about who becomes chief minister; his mandate is to deliver Karnataka to the Congress."

According to recent reports, Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar have disagreements. Both are viewed as front-runners to become the next chief minister if the Congress wins the next Assembly elections in April or May.

Although both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly stated that the party's newly elected MLAs and the high command will choose the CM after the party wins a majority in the elections, their supporters and loyalists have been projecting their respective leaders, which has caused unease in the party.

Shivakumar also professed confidence that the party will win more than 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly and establish the next administration. When asked if the party high command had given him any assurances regarding the chief ministership should his party win the election in Karnataka, he responded, "Whoever becomes the chief minister doesn't concern me the least. I am under orders to transfer control of Karnataka to the Congress party in order to improve the state's government."

In response to the question of whether a CM face will improve the party's chances in the polls, Shivakumar stated that the Congress will enter the election with "collective leadership."

The Karnataka Congress, according to Shivakumar, is a "unified house" rather than a "divided house." The Karnataka Congress chairman stated that all leaders will gather and decide unanimously on any issues that may arise during ticket distribution before to elections, adding that winnability will be the determining factor.

Days after hugging party heavyweight Siddaramaiah on his 75th birthday in a public display of togetherness and camaraderie, which led former Congress head Rahul Gandhi to express satisfaction, Shivakumar made statements highlighting the unity in the party's state unit.

(WIth PTI inputs)