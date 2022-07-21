Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru; BJP asks, 'Is it Satyagrah or Duragrah?'

    Sonia is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering probe in the National Herald case. Her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was permitted to stay at the agency's 'Pravartan Bhawan' headquarters, so that if her mother became ill during the questioning, she could be with her and supply her with medicines. 

    Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru BJP asks Is it Satyagraha or Duragrah gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    The Congress party's "peaceful Satyagraha" against what it sees as political vendetta by the Narendra Modi government against the Gandhi family turned violent in Karnataka's Bengaluru when party workers set ablaze a car. The Congress workers were protesting against Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning in connection with National Herald Case. 

    Also Read | Opposition rallies behind Sonia Gandhi; says leaders being deliberately targeted

    The Delhi Police had deployed a large force ahead of her arrival and sealed over a kilometre-long stretch between Gandhi's house on Akbar Road-Janpath and the ED office, despite traffic limitations in the region.

    However, that did not stop Congress leaders and workers from staging protests.  Condemning the move, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said there was no need to summon her. "They were only harassing her. "This is political vendetta. BJP is afraid of her. They want to mentally harass Congress leaders," he added. 

    Reacting to the ca burning incident, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad took to Twitter and wrote: "Adhir Ranjan calls ED 'idiot'... In Bengaluru, Congress workers set car on fire... Last time, they assaulted cops in Assam, held the collar of a cop and spat on women in uniform. Is this Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha or is it Brashtachar ka Duragrah ? SCAMAGRAH??"

    The Congress on Thursday criticised the Modi administration for "misusing" inquiry agencies against opposition leaders and protested the summoning of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate. Senior Congress politician and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the ED's decision to summon Sonia Gandhi for questioning, saying the agency should first hold a news conference to explain why she is being investigated.  The Congress had staged similar protests in response to Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance, which resulted in the detention of several workers.

    Also Read | National Herald case: ED set to quiz Sonia Gandhi; Congress to hit the streets again

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
