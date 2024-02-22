Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka BJP considering to provide Rajya Sabha ticket for Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar? Know details

    Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, declined a Rajya Sabha ticket offer from the BJP, citing her family's tradition of staying away from politics. The BJP sought an OBC candidate, initially considering Ashwini, but nominated Narayana Bandge after her refusal. This decision resonates with the Rajkumar family's historical political disengagement.

    Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, has turned down an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a Rajya Sabha ticket. This development marks a significant moment in Karnataka's political landscape, as the BJP had considered nominating Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, a member of the prominent family in the Kannada cinema industry, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

    The exclusive report by Asianet Suvarna News revealed that the BJP had been preparing to introduce a candidate from the family into the political arena, with Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar being their top choice. However, despite the party's high command agreeing to the proposal from the state BJP, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar respectfully declined the offer, citing her family's longstanding tradition of staying away from politics.

    It was disclosed that the BJP had been instructed by the high command to nominate a candidate from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for the Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka. In line with this directive, the state BJP proposed Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's name, considering her potential candidacy for future Lok Sabha elections as well.

    However, upon being approached by BJP leaders, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar expressed her firm decision to abstain from political involvement, stating that her family has maintained a distance from politics since its inception. This decision echoes the sentiments of her father-in-law, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, who had also declined numerous offers from political parties to contest elections in the past.

    Following Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's refusal, the BJP continued its search for a suitable candidate and eventually nominated Narayan Bandge from the Pategara community for the Rajya Sabha ticket. Despite considering candidates from the Maratha community, the party found no viable option and finalized Bandge's candidacy.

