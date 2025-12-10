Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat hit back at BJP's Nishikant Dubey, sarcastically suggesting he join the Archaeological Survey of India. The jibe came after Dubey criticised Rahul Gandhi and accused Congress of subverting institutions in the 1970s.

Congress MP suggests ASI role for BJP's Dubey

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Wednesday responded to BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's remarks, backing Rahul Gandhi's statement and sarcastically suggesting that Godda Lok Sabha MP knack for "digging into the past" makes him suitable for a role in the Archaeological Survey of India, urging the government to consider him for the position.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat said, "I believe Rahul Gandhi has spoken the truth based on facts, and the truth is always bitter. Nishikant Dubey comes from my area, Jharkhand, and is a senior leader. But I would like to give him some advice. He is an expert in digging up old matters, and he always delves into the past, so he could have a very good role in the Archaeological Survey of India. The Indian government should take note of this and give him this role."

Dubey accuses Congress of subverting institutions

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress party had subverted multiple institutions through constitutional amendments in the 1970s, alleging that even the office of the President was "made toothless" through amendments during the Emergency.

While the Lower House of Parliament discussed electoral reforms, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dismissed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's earlier accusation that the current institutions have been "captured by the RSS". Dubey cited the 1976 Swaran Singh Committee, which led to the 42nd Amendment, saying it stripped the President of powers. He criticised Gandhi's claims, pointing out Congress's own history of influencing institutions and appointments.

"In 1976, the Swaran Singh Committee was made, and they finished all institutions, which they are trying to do today too. In the Constitution, President is mentioned 121 times, and you will be surprised that with 1 amendment, Congress finished all the powers of the President. The president became a rubber stamp. Whatever the cabinet will say, the President will approve, the institution was finished," the BJP MP said.

Dubey's statement came just after Rahul Gandhi addressed the House to talk about electoral reforms. Gandhi alleged that "institutions of India are captured, and I will come to the point that the Election Commission is captured". (ANI)