Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar alleges a conspiracy against Dharmasthala. CM Siddaramaiah has ruled out an NIA probe, confirming an SIT is investigating, a move the BJP opposes, demanding an NIA probe instead. The complainant has been arrested.

Shivakumar Alleges Conspiracy Against Dharmasthala

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking in Belagavi, claimed that there is a conspiracy against Dharmasthala, a place linked to allegations of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in the town. The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister stressed that such controversies can harm institutions that have stood for many generations. " I had openly stated in the Assembly that there is a conspiracy against Dharmasthala. But the truth has prevailed. The law has to take its own course. Such controversies can damage institutions that have been in place for many generations...There is a big difference between RSS and BJP, and even that is deeply rooted in this controversy..." Shivakumar told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Defends SIT Probe, Rules Out NIA Investigation

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 31 ruled out a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged mass burial case at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, saying the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was already investigating the matter. "Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself welcomed the formation of the SIT. The SIT was formed because the truth needs to come out. Otherwise, there would have always been a deadlock about Dharmasthala. The SIT has been formed to dispel this doubt. The complainant went before the court and gave 164 statements. Many organisations had demanded that an SIT be formed. Opposition parties had also welcomed this. SIT has been given full freedom and has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit a report. I think no further investigation is needed," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

BJP Demands NIA Probe

The BJP, however, has demanded that the probe be handed over to the NIA and has announced a state-wide mobilisation. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra questioned the Chief Minister's 'haste' in addressing the Dharmasthala issue, pointing out that the government should have gathered information about the individual who made allegations and the organisations backing them. He suggested that the state intelligence or police should have conducted a preliminary investigation before any decisions were made.

However, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government would not interfere with the SIT's work. "If the investigation into the Dharmasthala case has to be completed quickly, that is the SIT's own decision. The SIT is already conducting the investigation, and until it is completed, they will not disclose any information. We will not interfere or give them any instructions," he said.

Complainant Arrested After Forensic Analysis

Meanwhile, the complainant, who alleged that he had been forced to bury multiple bodies in Dharamsthala, was earlier arrested by the SIT after forensic analysis showed the bones he produced were of a man and not a woman, as he had claimed. (ANI)