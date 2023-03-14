Puneeth Rajkumar 48th birth anniversary: Where and when to watch actor's last film Gandhadagudi? Details here

Amoghavarsha, a nature photographer-filmmaker, has written and directed Puneeth Rajkumar's farewell film, which will be released on Amazon Video on March 17. The film, which provides a fascinating look into Puneeth's unique ancestry, his father, the great actor Dr. Rajkumar, will be released on the actor's birth anniversary after winning the hearts of spectators in theatres.

‘Karnataka Ratna’, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero gets an official OTT release date. An ode to the breath-taking beauty of nature and incredible culture of the Karnataka, Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, in association with Mudskipper, directed by National Award winner Amoghavarsha

The docu-feature will be available for streaming in Kannada in India on Prime Video starting March 17. The docu-feature is an epic musical celebration of Karnataka, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the umbrella of PRK Productions in collaboration with Mudskipper, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. After its success in theatres, the late actor's final endeavour is now available exclusively on Amazon Video.

Also Read: Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures

Puneeth Rajkumar 48th birth anniversary:

Gandhadagudi - Journey of a Real Hero provides a peek at Puneeth Rajkumar's enthusiasm and love for nature and his own place as a delicious present to late actor's fans on his 48th birth anniversary. Amoghavarsha, a Power Star actor and director, went out on vacation across Karnataka to capture the region's abundant wildlife, natural beauty, water bodies, and lost legends in the docu-feature. The pair also discusses environmental issues such as plastic consumption, water conservation, and deforestation. Giving a personal touch, the film delves into Puneeth's incredible ancestry, namely his father, the famed actor Dr. Rajkumar.

About Gandhadagudi:

Regarding Gandhadagudi, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, “The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film. We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary.”

Also Read: Did you know Aamir Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif in public? Read this

Director Amoghavarsha added, “It was heartening to see Gandhadagudi and its unique experience receive historic positive reviews from across the world. Gandhadagudi is a window into the unseen, mystical India and showcases a unique eastern view of our relationship with nature. As a country of 1.4 billion+ people we still have the largest number of tigers and elephants roaming freely - and GG tries to answer this enigma. I’m extremely happy that the audience can journey with Puneeth and uncover, experience these never before seen wonders and a slice of his real, raw self. I am thrilled that through Prime Video the docu-feature will reach out to a wider audience in the country.”