    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu

    Celebrities like Kichcha Sudeepa, Rakshit Shetty, Radhika Pandit and many Kannada stars remembered Puneeth Rajkumar on his second death anniversary. The Kannada star died after a cardiac arrest in 2021 on October 29.

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    The news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death came as a shock to everyone worldwide. Exactly two years later, on his second death anniversary, fans and celebrities alike remembered the beloved superstar. Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, after having a heart attack while exercising at the gym. Fans have yet to recover from the beloved actor's sudden demise, despite the passage of two years. 

    Several celebs, including Kichcha Sudeepa and Rakshit Shetty, turned to social media today to express their love and appreciation for Puneeth Rajkumar on the second anniversary of his death. 'His energy lives on in the hearts of everyone lucky enough to know him!' stated Rakshit Shetty on his X account. 'Recalling Appu sir' Kichcha Sudeepa too went to his X account to reflect on the big star. 

    Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit paid respect to Puneeth Rajkumar by posting a photo of him from her wedding with Yash on her Instagram stories. Several more celebs paid tribute to the late actor on their social media sites. Messages from Puneeth Rajkumar's millions of followers reminiscing about their favourite actor flood social media networks. 

    Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46
    Puneeth Rajkumar died two years ago, on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. After complaining of chest trouble, the actor was transported to the hospital. He died much too early in the morning as a result of a heart attack. Many significant personalities in film, politics, sports, and other spheres grieved Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death. Many celebrities expressed their shock after learning about the death of one of Kannada cinema's top actors. 

    Among his major films are Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, Vamshi, Raam, Jackie, Hudugaru, Power, Rana Vikrama, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Natasaarvabhowma, Yuvarathnaa, and James. Puneeth Rajkumar's most recent film appearance was in the documentary Gandhada Gudi.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
