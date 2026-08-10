A viral video captures a heated confrontation between a TTE and a group of Kanwariyas over ticketless travel. The devotees claimed their journey for the Kanwar Yatra was free, but the TTE insisted on enforcing railway rules, sparking a debate online where most users supported the employee's actions.

A heated exchange between a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a group of Kanwariyas has gone viral on social media. The TTE requested that they present him with an official letter confirming their assertion that the government had provided free rail tickets for the current Kanwar Yatra. The majority of individuals applaud the railway employes' actions in the video, which has generated a debate over ticketless transit.

Two TTEs and a group of Kanwariyas—devotees of Lord Shiva who make a yearly trip during Shravan to draw sacred water from the Ganga to pour it over Shiva Lingas—were seen engaging in a furious altercation in front of a stalled train in a video posted on X. After purportedly discovering that the Kanwariyas lacked proper tickets, the TTE prevented them from boarding the train.

The Kanwariyas argued that the government had made train travel free for them during this time period. However, the TTE appeared to reject the claim and told them that they would have to pay the applicable fare along with a penalty for travelling without valid tickets.

As shown in the video, the group of Kanwariyas claimed that their trip was free when the TTE initially requested that they obtain proper tickets. He then informed them that in order to board the sleeper bus, they would have to pay a penalty of Rs 500 in addition to the ticket price. One of the Kanwariyas later claimed that the TTE had mistreated them.

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Internet Reacts

Although the exact location or date of the incident cannot be verified, the video has garnered significant attention online, with a majority of people supporting the TTE for enforcing railway rules equally for every passenger.

“Kudos to the TTE for speaking!!! They were literally howling in 3rd AC without a ticket and that too at night!! Blocked the pathway to washrooms !! Literally had the worst experience with them!" wrote a user.

Another said, “Salute to the TTE for standing his ground."

“Good job, all respect to Kanwariyas but they must buy tickets," commented a different user.