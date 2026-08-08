Major League Baseball is bringing its 3-on-3 competition, MLBx, to Mumbai on October 24. The event at Mumbai Football Arena will feature T20 star Suryakumar Yadav and former MLB All-Stars Nick Swisher and Adrian Gonzalez, blending baseball with entertainment.

MLB's Vision for India "India represents one of the world's most exciting locations for large-scale events and a massive growth opportunity for baseball, which is why we're thrilled to bring MLBx to Mumbai for the first time," said Jeremiah Yolkut, Major League Baseball, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Events. "Building on the incredible response to our recent partnerships in India, we're looking forward to giving fans the opportunity to experience the energy of baseball firsthand through MLBx," he said. Featuring MLB All-Stars Former MLB All-Star Nick Swisher played 12 Major League seasons, winning the 2009 World Series with the New York Yankees and earning an All-Star selection in 2010.Adrian Gonzalez enjoyed a 15-year Major League career, earning five MLB All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger Awards and four Gold Glove Awards while playing for the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Growing Baseball Globally MLBx: Mumbai represents another milestone in Major League Baseball's continued efforts to grow the game globally and introduce new audiences to baseball. By showcasing the excitement and culture of the sport through live music, interactive fan experiences and classic ballpark food with a local twist, the event celebrates the connection between baseball and India's vibrant sporting culture.Additional programming and event details will be announced in the coming weeks.Tickets for MLBx: Mumbai are on sale exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Major League Baseball (MLB), announced that it will host MLBx, its innovative, fast paced 3-on-3 baseball competition in Mumbai, India for the first time on October 24, at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex.The event in Mumbai will feature India's T20 World Cup-winning captain and MLB Ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, alongside former MLB All-Stars Nick Swisher and Adrian Gonzalez. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks, accoridng to a press release on Thursday.The event will bring together baseball competition, interactive fan experiences and entertainment, offering Indian audiences a new way to experience the world's most historic sporting league.Created by Major League Baseball, MLBx is a dynamic, mixed 3-on-3 baseball competition that combines power hitting, athletic defensive plays and fast-paced gameplay. Following its appearance during MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia, the competition now makes its debut in Mumbai. The event has previously taken place at 15 US venues over the past three years, as well as internationally in London, Seoul and Mexico City.The announcement builds on MLB's continued investment in India, including its partnership with MLB Ambassador Suryakumar Yadav and strategic collaborations with RISE Worldwide (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited) and JioStar."India represents one of the world's most exciting locations for large-scale events and a massive growth opportunity for baseball, which is why we're thrilled to bring MLBx to Mumbai for the first time," said Jeremiah Yolkut, Major League Baseball, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Events. "Building on the incredible response to our recent partnerships in India, we're looking forward to giving fans the opportunity to experience the energy of baseball firsthand through MLBx," he said.Former MLB All-Star Nick Swisher played 12 Major League seasons, winning the 2009 World Series with the New York Yankees and earning an All-Star selection in 2010.Adrian Gonzalez enjoyed a 15-year Major League career, earning five MLB All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger Awards and four Gold Glove Awards while playing for the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.MLBx: Mumbai represents another milestone in Major League Baseball's continued efforts to grow the game globally and introduce new audiences to baseball. By showcasing the excitement and culture of the sport through live music, interactive fan experiences and classic ballpark food with a local twist, the event celebrates the connection between baseball and India's vibrant sporting culture.Additional programming and event details will be announced in the coming weeks.Tickets for MLBx: Mumbai are on sale exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination. (ANI)