Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, ISRO satellite images reveal

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released satellite images of Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town, Joshimath and revealed the rapid subsidence of 5.4 cm was recorded in 12 days between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023.

The Cartosat-2S satellite captured the satellite images. The NRSC, based in Hyderabad, has released satellite images of sinking areas. Following the satellite images, the Joshimath-Auli road will collapse due to land subsidence.

Joshimath saw a slow land subsidence of 9 cm between April 2022 and November 2022, showing a rapid 12-day sinking rate. According to the NRSC, a rapid subsidence incident occured between December last week and January first week.

The satellite images revealed the subsidence zone is only in central Joshimath, including the Army Helipad and Narsingh Mandir. The subsidence's crown is located near the Joshimath-Auli road at 2,180m.

The Chamoli district administration announced Joshimath as a land-subsidence zone after hundreds of houses and hotels developed cracks in just a few days. Following this, many families were forced to relocate as their homes were marked as 'unsafe.' The government has announced a Rs 1.5 lakh interim relief package and is working on a rehabilitation package.

On Thursday, the demolition of two hotels started; however, it was again halted due to bad weather. The demolition was previously halted due to local and resident protests. The officials said that the Malari Inn and Mount View Hotel would be demolished as their existence is dangerous, and no other houses will be demolished for now.

Teams of researchers are visiting the town to investigate the sinking of the Joshimath, while tunnelling work for the NTPC hydel project is being blamed. However, NTPC claims that their tunnel does not pass beneath Joshimath.

