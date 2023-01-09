Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared Joshimath's all nine municipal wards as "landslide-subsidence zone" under the disaster management act and began the evacuation of residents from these areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the residents of 68 houses deemed to be in danger of collapse have been shifted. This comes amid several houses in holy town Joshimath having developed cracks due to land subsidence.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "An area spreading across 600 houses has been earmarked as a danger zone and efforts are underway to shift the residents inhabiting the area."

The chief minister also appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to "come together to save Joshimath". "The priority for the government is to save Joshimath as well as safeguard lives and property,” the CM added.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a high-level review meeting on the 'sinking' Joshimath. "PM Modi is monitoring the situation and has assured all possible help," CM Dhami said.

The gateway to pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, is staring at an existential threat in the wake of land subsidence.

More than 600 houses in the holy town have developed cracks so far and 68 families have been 'temporarily' displaced.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, two central teams - including one from the Union Jal Shakti ministry - will arrive here to take stock of the situation.

The district administration has said that basic facilities at relief camps have been set up for the affected people. "Basic facilities in the relief camps arranged for the affected people in Joshimath are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people," DM Khurana said.