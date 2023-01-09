Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence

    The Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared Joshimath's all nine municipal wards as "landslide-subsidence zone" under the disaster management act and began the evacuation of residents from these areas.

    Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the residents of 68 houses deemed to be in danger of collapse have been shifted. This comes amid several houses in holy town Joshimath having developed cracks due to land subsidence.

    Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "An area spreading across 600 houses has been earmarked as a danger zone and efforts are underway to shift the residents inhabiting the area."

    Also read: Joshimath land subsidence: Uttarakhand govt declares all 9 municipal wards 'unsafe for living'

    The chief minister also appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to "come together to save Joshimath". "The priority for the government is to save Joshimath as well as safeguard lives and property,” the CM added.

    On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a high-level review meeting on the 'sinking' Joshimath. "PM Modi is monitoring the situation and has assured all possible help," CM Dhami said.

    The gateway to pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, is staring at an existential threat in the wake of land subsidence.

    Also read: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore

    Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared Joshimath's all nine municipal wards as "landslide-subsidence zone" under the disaster management act and began the evacuation of residents from these areas.

    More than 600 houses in the holy town have developed cracks so far and 68 families have been 'temporarily' displaced.

    According to Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, two central teams - including one from the Union Jal Shakti ministry - will arrive here to take stock of the situation.

    The district administration has said that basic facilities at relief camps have been set up for the affected people. "Basic facilities in the relief camps arranged for the affected people in Joshimath are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people," DM Khurana said.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore AJR

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight - adt

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings AJR

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings

    Bombay HC grants bail to ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody gcw

    ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar to be released from judicial custody

    Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

    Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with Sara Khan RBA

    Exclusive-Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with Sara Khan

    football Inside 'King' Cristiano Ronaldo first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish 17-room suite revealed snt

    Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    football La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona took 3 golden points to hit the table for title race - Xavi after Atletico Madrid win-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Barcelona took 3 golden points to hit the table for title race' - Xavi after Atletico win

    Golden Globes Awards 2023: From RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water, a glance at the films nominated vma

    Golden Globes Awards 2023: From RRR to Avatar: The Way Of Water, a glance at the films nominated

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Lexus RX SUV 7 most awaited cars to be introduced gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Lexus RX SUV; 7 most-awaited cars to be introduced

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon