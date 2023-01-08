Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi is monitoring Joshimath situation': Uttarakhand CM shares update on 'sinking' town

    Residents of Joshimath have been alarmed after fissures started appearing in the houses and roadways and have been evacuated and shifted to night shelters of the municipality by the administration.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday (January 8) took to Twitter and shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the Joshimath situation. The chief minister said that the state government was carrying out rescue work and the PM had assured them of all possible help.

    This comment comes after the Prime Minister's office (PMO) called a high-level meeting this afternoon to discuss the developments taking place in Uttarakhand's sinking town of Joshimath.

    Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PK Mishra, will be holding a high-level review meeting with the cabinet secretary and senior government officials, and members of the National Disaster Management Authority.

    As of now, following the appearance of large cracks in houses and roads, as many as 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath.

    Speaking to reporters, the administration said, "The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in 'safe relief camps'."

    The District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana last night visited the relief camps and took stock of the arrangements. "If there is any requirement, it is being made available immediately," he said.

    The District Disaster Management Department said that cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town.

