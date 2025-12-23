Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

Bengaluru experiences typical winter weather today with clear skies and sunshine. The temperature in the city is around 19 °C, accompanied by a humidity level of 62% and winds blowing at 14.4 km/h.

Observations from key locations show Bengaluru City at 14.7 °C, Bengaluru HAL Airport at 13.9 °C, and Bengaluru KIAL Airport at 13.2 °C.

Residents can expect a pleasant day, although early morning chill persists across the region.