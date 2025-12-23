A doctor at IGMC, Shimla, has been suspended indefinitely after a video of him assaulting a patient went viral. The government has formed a high-level inquiry. The patient's family alleges it was an 'attempt to murder' and demands his arrest.

Doctor Suspended After Viral Video of Assault

A doctor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, has been suspended indefinitely after a video showing him assaulting a patient inside a hospital ward went viral on social media. Acting swiftly, the state government and hospital administration also constituted a high-level inquiry committee and directed the doctor to report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Shimla headquarters, until further orders.

Patient's Family Alleges 'Attempt to Murder'

Speaking to ANI, Naresh Dashta, a relative of the patient, alleged that the incident involved their relative Arjun Pawar, a resident of Cheta village in the Kupi area of Chaupal. Dashta said Arjun Pawar had come to IGMC for an endoscopy procedure and was an IPD patient.

"The doctor gave him a date for an endoscopy. After the procedure, he was told that he was facing chest-related issues and was advised to rest for two hours in the Pulmonary Department. When he went there and lay down on a vacant bed, hospital staff were fitting an oxygen mask," Dashta said.

He alleged that a senior resident doctor named Raghav and another doctor in the Pulmonary Department behaved rudely with the patient.

"They spoke badly to Arjun Pawar. He is a teacher and has never misbehaved with anyone. When he told the doctor that he had been referred there for rest, the doctor continued misbehaving. When Arjun Pawar requested him to speak politely, the doctor responded offensively," Dashta said.

Referring to the viral video, Dashta added, "You have seen in the video how a patient on oxygen, who was bedridden, was beaten. Another doctor held his legs, and the patient started bleeding. This is nothing short of an attempt to murder. We demand that the police register an attempt-to-murder case against the doctor."

He further claimed that complaints against the same doctor had earlier been made on the Chief Minister's Helpline.

"Because of one such doctor, the entire IGMC is being defamed. There are many good doctors in IGMC who behave well, but such incidents bring shame to the institution and the state," Dashta said.

Dashta also warned of protests if strict action was not taken. "We demanded his suspension within an hour. If the police do not arrest him today, we will stage a protest outside the SP office. We want a fair inquiry committee with public representatives included. The patient is currently stable and undergoing treatment, but investigations are still going on," he added.

Hospital Administration Confirms Swift Action

Meanwhile, Dr. Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMC Shimla, told ANI that the incident occurred in the Pulmonary Medicine Department when a patient came for a bronchoscopy.

"The patient had come for a bronchoscopy and was advised to rest for two hours after the procedure. He went to the ward. As per hospital protocol, only indoor admitted patients are allowed in the ward. During this time, there was an argument and some pushing between the senior resident doctor and the patient," Dr Rao said.

He added that the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Head of the Pulmonary Department, the Deputy Medical Superintendent, and other senior officials.

"The government took cognisance of the issue and directed us to take immediate action. As per the orders of the Chief Minister and Health Minister, we submitted our report to the government," Dr Rao said.

"Following government instructions, the doctor has been suspended, and his headquarters have been fixed at the Directorate of Medical Education, where he has been asked to report. A high-power committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter. We are conducting the inquiry in a fair and transparent manner, and no one will be protected," he added.

Dr Rao further stated that the decision was taken within hours. "We came to know about the incident between 1:00 and 1:30 pm. A committee was formed, and by around 6:00 pm, the government issued directions. Within four hours, a decision was taken. We do not cover up any complaints and always act promptly on written complaints," he said.

He also clarified that resident doctors had gathered briefly outside the A-Block but dispersed after appeals from hospital authorities.

"This is a large hospital, and we need cooperation from everyone. We are making every effort to ensure better patient care and transparency," Dr Rao added.

The high-level committee will now investigate the incident in detail, and further action will be taken based on its findings. (ANI)