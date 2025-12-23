Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Tuesday Brings Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies
Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for December 23. Expect a chilly start at 15°C, warming up to a sunny 29°C. Find out wind speed and sunrise times.
Hyderabad Weather on Tuesday
Hyderabad is expected to see sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, December 23. The weather will turn cold again, especially during the morning and evening hours.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This will bring a chilly start to the day, followed by a mild and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 29°C. Despite the sunshine, the air will feel cool for most of the day.
On Tuesday, the sun will rise at around 6:42 am and set at about 5:47 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cool conditions, particularly in the early hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.