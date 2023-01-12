Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akhilesh Yadav slams Modi govt ahead of 'Ganga Vilas' launch, says, 'making money by converting..'

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    In his latest attack, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) over its launch of the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, and the inauguration of a Tent City, claiming that the Modi Government's sole aim is to make money by converting religious sites into tourist attractions. Also, Yadav accused the BJP of wasting money on such projects rather than using it to clean Ganga under Ganga Action Plan.

    "People travel to Varanasi to seek spiritual enlightenment and guidance in their final years of life. The BJP is putting together this structure (there) to make money by promoting tourism. What are the nishads (there) who used to steer ships making of it? Will only big industrialists and other traders benefit?" said Yadav.

    On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the cruise and inaugurate a 'Tent City' on the Ganga river's banks in Varanasi via video conference. 

    The latest voyage, MV Ganga Vilas, will depart from Varanasi and sail 3,200 kilometres in 51 days to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, visiting 27 river systems in two countries.

    Yadav questioned the BJP on Wednesday over the true purpose behind the inauguration of the cruise and the Tent City.

    "Will the BJP now eliminate the jobs of sailors as well? The BJP's policy of turning religious places into tourist attractions to earn money is condemnable. People worldwide travel to experience Kashi's spiritual splendour, not for luxury. The BJP would no longer be able to hide the darkness of the real issues with external glare," Yadav tweeted. 

    In reference to the Ganga Actions Plan, Yadav said that despite current efforts, 'Maa Ganga' still needs to be completely cleaned. Yadav added, "Thousands of crores of rupees have been cleaned, but not Maa Ganga."

    About the Uttar Pradesh government's Global Investors Meet in February, Yadav asked what happened on the ground to the MOUs signed earlier and what incentives are being given to attract more investments. According to Yadav, the summit was a preparation to betray the Uttar Pradesh people for the next elections.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: 'MV Ganga Vilas cruise an opportunity to connect with our cultural roots': PM Modi

    Also read: Luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Ramnagar Port in Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on January 13

    Also read: PM Modi to flag off 'Ganga Vilas', world's longest river cruise on January 13; check details

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
