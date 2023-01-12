'Chinese troops deployment on the rise in eastern sector': Indian Army Chief

On induction of women into Indian Army's artillery wing, Gen Pande said that a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government for approval and "we hope that it will be accepted."

Stating that the situation along the line of actual control with China is stable but unpredictable, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday (January 12) said that the force is monitoring the situation after the eastern sector witnessed a slight increase in Chinese troops, who had come for the exercise and stayed back.

Addressing the mediapersons on the occasion of Annual Army press conference, Gen Pande said, "There is a slight increase in the number of troops on the adversary side in the eastern sector. We are constantly monitoring the developments there."

Praising the Indian Army troops, he said that soldiers deployed along the LAC have been able to prevent any attempts by the adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner.

On ongoing border standoff with the China in the eastern Ladakh, General Pande stated that both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

The Army chief added, "We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels."

On situation along the Line of Control with Pakistan, the Indian Army chief said that the ceasefire understanding which was agreed in February 2021 is holding well.

However, he expressed concern over cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure and said, "Our counter-infiltration grid is strong and effective enough to deal with them."

On situation in northeast, he stated, "In the northeast, peace has returned to most of the states. The economic activities have yielded good returns."

