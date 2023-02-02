Joe Biden invites PM Modi for state visit to US later this year: Report

US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, news agency PTI said citing sources. PM Modi’s expected visit is currently in the early stages of logistical planning, with officials on both sides figuring out dates convenient for the two world leaders to meet on.

US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, news agency PTI said citing sources. The Prime Minister's Office has reportedly accepted the offer in principle, according to the PTI report. The logistics for PM Modi's anticipated visit are presently being worked out by officials on both sides to find dates that work for the two global leaders to meet.

The reportedly extended invitation by the White House coincides with India's assumption of the G-20 presidency. A number of G-20-related events will be held in India this year, culminating in a summit in September that will be attended by Biden and other world leaders.

According to PTI, representatives from the two parties are seeking for suitable dates in June and July when PM Modi's calendar is free of domestic obligations and other foreign engagements, as well as when both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate are in session.

The timing of the state visit to the US will be significant, as the prime minister already has a busy schedule of domestic and international engagements through the fall before he begins his campaigning for a number of crucial state assembly elections later this year. This includes the G-20.

PM Modi will be making his second state visit to the US while Joe Biden is president. The Prime Minister had started a high-level trip to Washington in September 2021, during which he attended the first in-person Quad meeting and conducted his first bilateral summit with Biden.

On the sidelines of the G-20 conference in Bali in November 2022, PM Modi last spoke with President Biden. The two leaders examined the strategic alliance between India and the US at the meeting, as well as regional and international issues.

(With PTI inputs)