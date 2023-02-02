Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joe Biden invites PM Modi for state visit to US later this year: Report

    US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, news agency PTI said citing sources. PM Modi’s expected visit is currently in the early stages of logistical planning, with officials on both sides figuring out dates convenient for the two world leaders to meet on.

    Joe Biden invites PM Modi for state visit to US in June July this year Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, news agency PTI said citing sources.  The Prime Minister's Office has reportedly accepted the offer in principle, according to the PTI report. The logistics for PM Modi's anticipated visit are presently being worked out by officials on both sides to find dates that work for the two global leaders to meet.

    The reportedly extended invitation by the White House coincides with India's assumption of the G-20 presidency. A number of G-20-related events will be held in India this year, culminating in a summit in September that will be attended by Biden and other world leaders.

    Also Read | Peshawar mosque bomb blast: Officials arrest 17 suspects; check details

    According to PTI, representatives from the two parties are seeking for suitable dates in June and July when PM Modi's calendar is free of domestic obligations and other foreign engagements, as well as when both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate are in session.

    The timing of the state visit to the US will be significant, as the prime minister already has a busy schedule of domestic and international engagements through the fall before he begins his campaigning for a number of crucial state assembly elections later this year. This includes the G-20.

    Also Read | India, United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET

    PM Modi will be making his second state visit to the US while Joe Biden is president. The Prime Minister had started a high-level trip to Washington in September 2021, during which he attended the first in-person Quad meeting and conducted his first bilateral summit with Biden.

    On the sidelines of the G-20 conference in Bali in November 2022, PM Modi last spoke with President Biden. The two leaders examined the strategic alliance between India and the US at the meeting, as well as regional and international issues.

    Also Read | Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MQ 9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    MQ-9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    Indian Railways cancel over 300 trains o February 2 how to check See full list here gcw

    Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains on February 2; See full list here

    Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 11

    From the India Gate: Rahul's tablet, ringtone of trouble and tale of two slogans

    Why Budget 2023 proposals are bittersweet for India's super-rich snt

    Why Budget 2023 proposals are bittersweet for India's super-rich

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out

    MQ 9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    MQ-9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-read box office reports RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide on day 8; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-box office report

    Indian Railways cancel over 300 trains o February 2 how to check See full list here gcw

    Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains on February 2; See full list here

    Is Mohanlal Ram plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Here what Twitterati found RBA

    Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon