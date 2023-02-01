Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET

    US-India ties: During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, the upcoming launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), and shared assessments of major global and regional developments.

    India United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    The launch of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, or iCET, has strengthened the strategic alliance between India and the US, the White House declared as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in this location.

    Following the conclusion of the iCET inaugural meeting between Doval and Sullivan on Tuesday, the White House released a fact sheet stating, "We are committed to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence, that will reinforce our democratic values and democratic institutions."

    iCET is being established on the orders of US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised, following their meeting in Tokyo in May 2022, to strengthen and broaden their strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between their respective governments, companies, and academic institutions.

    Also Read | Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

    "The United States and India declare that our shared democratic ideals and respect for all human rights should guide how technology is invented, developed, managed, and used. We are dedicated to establishing an open, approachable, and safe technological environment, built on mutual trust and confidence, that will support our democratic institutions and ideals," the White House said.

    High ranking representatives from both sides joined Doval and Sullivan at the meeting. The two parties talked about strategies to expand connectedness across our innovation ecosystems, prospects for more cooperation in essential and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production, and more.

    Also read: Gautam Adani slips out of top 10 billionaires’ list, loses around $8 billion in net worth

    They emphasised the importance of building "innovation bridges" in important industries, including through expos, hackathons, and pitch events. According to the White House, they also recognised biotechnology, sophisticated materials, and rare earth processing technologies as potential areas for future collaboration.

    The first category focuses on enhancing the innovation ecologies in the US and India. A joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination mechanism was also revealed as part of the agreement, which would enable better communication between a consortium of top American researchers and quantum industry participants and their Indian counterparts.

    On the defence front, the iCET unveiled a new roadmap for bilateral defence industry collaboration that aims to speed up collaborative development and production of defence technology with an initial focus on jet engines and other technologies. Other initiatives in the defence category include building a new innovation bridge between the US and India.

    Also Read | Violence breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

    "We’re also looking at ways to identify opportunities for commercial space actors in both countries to collaborate, especially with respect to activities led to NASA’s Commercial lunar payload services project,” he said. Later this year, the NASA administrator is slated to visit India.

    The two parties also announced new collaborations in research and development and technology, as well as a new public-private dialogue on advanced communications and associated legislation, the official added.

    Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi over tax penalty row

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM Netanyahu; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa snt

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93 - adt

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93

    Peshawar mosque attack Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility death toll touches 70 over 150 injured gcw

    Peshawar mosque attack: TTP claims responsibility; death toll touches 90, over 150 injured

    Tussle breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities AJR

    Violence breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

    Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar - adt

    Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today: When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live?

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions be costly? Here's what we know RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks AJR

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    Budget 2023 Step by step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget details here gcw

    Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide RBA

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon