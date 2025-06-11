Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Afternoon showers forecast for THESE places; Check here
Weather Update: Intense heat and humidity continue to plague South Bengal. The Meteorological Department has stated there's no chance of monsoon arrival until June 12th. However, thunderstorms and rain are expected in several districts
Intense heatwave is going on in the districts of South Bengal. Along with extreme humidity. Everyone is in a bad condition due to heat and discomfort.
Meanwhile, even though 10 days of June have passed, there is still no sign of monsoon. The discomfort is increasing due to this sticky heat.
Meanwhile, the weather office gave a big update on the arrival of monsoon. It said that the monsoon is still late.
According to sources, there is no possibility of monsoon in South Bengal at present. The Meteorological Office believes that the wind speed and the environment of South Bengal are not favorable for monsoon winds.
There is no possibility of monsoon in West Bengal till June 12. This is the estimate of Alipore Meteorological Department. Even if the monsoon does not enter, there may be storms and rain.
Chances of rain are less till Wednesday afternoon. The weather will change after Wednesday afternoon. There will be thunderstorms and rain in the districts.
Possibility of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad.
Thunderstorms and rain may occur in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Murshidabad, Nadia districts this afternoon.
There is a possibility of rain in Kolkata from Wednesday afternoon. The sky will be clear throughout the day today. The sky may be partly cloudy in the afternoon. However, even if it rains, there will be discomfort due to humidity.
The maximum temperature of the city today will be 35 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius.
It may also rain in North Bengal. There is a possibility of rain today in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri.