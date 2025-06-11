The man, identified as Manoj Mehto, reportedly held on tightly to his children’s arms, ignoring their frantic cries and desperate attempts to break free as the Golden Temple Express ran over them.

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man from Bihar led his four young sons—aged between 3 and 9— under the wheels of a speeding express train in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, identified as Manoj Mehto, reportedly held on tightly to his children’s arms, ignoring their frantic cries and desperate attempts to break free as the Golden Temple Express ran over them.

"The train, which was coming from Mumbai, crushed them under its wheels around 1.10pm," said Rajpal, the SHO of the Govt Railway Police unit, reported TOI.

The reason behind Manoj’s decision is not yet known.

With chips and cola in hands, man holds 4 sons till train crushes them

A daily wager residing in Subhash Colony, Manoj told his wife, Priya, that he was taking their sons to a nearby park shortly after noon. However, instead of heading to a playground, Manoj took the boys to a stretch of railway tracks beneath the Elson Chowk flyover. He reportedly sat there with the children for nearly an hour, even buying them chips and soft drinks.

When the train passed over them, the loco pilot immediately alerted Ballabhgarh station authorities. Police arrived at the scene and identified the deceased using Manoj’s Aadhaar card. A piece of paper found in his pocket, bearing Priya’s phone number, suggested the act was planned.

"We initially received information that a woman and her children had jumped before the train. But when we reached the spot, we learnt that a father and his sons were run over on the tracks," said a GRP official.

When authorities contacted Priya, she was still under the impression her children were at play. She collapsed upon seeing the bodies of her husband and sons.

Though police sources hinted at marital discord, no concrete motive has been confirmed yet.

"The priority now is to establish Manoj's state of mind and circumstances that led him to take such a step," said a police officer. "It is also important to support the bereaved family."