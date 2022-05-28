Don't justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing

New Delhi advised the OIC not to justify terrorism in any manner, stating that the world seeks zero-tolerance against the menace.

India slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) on Friday and said not to justify the terror activities of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life term by an NIA court two days after back.

New Delhi advised the OIC not to justify terrorism in any manner, stating that the world seeks zero-tolerance against the menace.

Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, stated that Malik's terrorist activities have been documented and brought before a court of law.

While talking to the media on the remarks of OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of the NIA Court regarding Yasin Malik, Bagchi stated India finds the comments unacceptable.

Bagchi stated that the comments made today by the OIC-IPHRC criticising India for the Yasin Malik decision are unacceptable to India. Adding that through these comments, the OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for Yasin Malik's terrorist activities, documented and presented in Court. The world wants zero tolerance for terrorism, and we urge the OIC not to justify it in any way, he concluded.

Malik was sentenced to life in prison by the National Investigation Agency court on May 25 in a 2017 terror-funding case. In addition to life imprisonment, the NIA court fined Malik ten lakh rupees.

He received two life sentences. The NIA has asked for the terrorist leader's death penalty after he was found guilty on May 19.

The OIC-IPHRC, in its statement, stated that Malik's conviction was illegitimate and that the charges levelled against him were "concocted" in an Indian sham trial.

Furthermore, it added that Malik is held in inhumane conditions, reflecting systemic Indian bias and mistreatment of Kashmiri Muslims in the IOJK. Such blatant human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris are intended to deprive Kashmiris of their rightful right to self-determination. Therefore, it is not only a mockery of Indian justice, but it also exposes democratic claims, it concluded.



Also Read: Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment

Also Read: NIA seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik, verdict reserved

Also Read: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case