Key features such as search, account access, and viewing history are currently unavailable. Some users can partially access the home page. JioHotstar has acknowledged the unforeseen technical issue and is working to resolve it.

Bengaluru: Subscribers of JioHotstar have reported significant service interruptions across India, with numerous users taking to social platforms to voice their concerns about the technical issues. The streaming platform has become largely inaccessible to viewers attempting to watch their favorite content, such as the live streaming of Bigg Boss house in multiple languages. Those trying to launch the application are encountering connectivity problems that prevent normal usage. The outage has resulted in limited functionality for those who can partially access the service. While some users report being able to view the Home page and sports sections, critical features remain unavailable. Key functions that subscribers typically rely on, such as search capabilities, user account access, viewing history, and the ability to resume watching previously started content, are currently not available.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

JioHotstar Issues Statement

Responding to the issue, Jio Hotstar said, “Due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. Appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.” Several users urged quick fix of the problem. "It's been some time JioHotstar is down across devices.. Rest of the apps are working properly like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. Doubt this is a network issue as mentioned by customer support



Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

One user suggested that JioHotstar may have upgraded the application, which resulted in a technical glitch. Another user wrote, “One of the reasons I love Nov-Dec-Jan period is Australian cricket broadcasting. It’s the cricket season down under and it is so enjoyable to watch their broadcasts, unlike the 100% Grade A shit that @BCCI @JioHotstar and @SonyLIV produce back here in our country. (sic)”



Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…