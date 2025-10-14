In the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup match against New Zealand, Nilakshi de Silva scored a record 26-ball fifty, finishing 57* to help Sri Lanka post 258/6, earning widespread praise for her fiery, game-changing innings in a crucial clash for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka middle-order batter Nilakshi de Silva stole the spotlight with her fiery performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand at R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, October 14.

After opting to bat first by skipper Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka posted a total of 258/6 in 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries by Niakshi (57*) and Athapaththu (53), and vital contributions from Vishmi Gunaratne (42), Hasini Perera (44), and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26), which helped set a challenging target for New Zealand to chase in a crucial encounter. Sri Lanka batters’ collective contribution put the team in a strong position to contest the match.

For New Zealand, skipper Sophie Devine led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/54 at an economy rate of 6 in 9 overs, while Bree Illing (2/39) picked two wickets. The White Ferns’ bowling attack failed to break through the resistance of Sri Lanka’s batting line consistently, allowing the hosts to post a competitive total and build momentum in the match.

Nilaskhi de Silva’s Fiery Knock Lights Up Colombo

Nilakshi de Silva was the star performer for Sri Lanka as her fiery fifty in the middle order played a key role in the team’s innings, stabilizing the innings and setting a strong platform for a challenging total against New Zealand, who were left with a steep target to chase.

Nilakshi walked to bat when Sri Lanka were 188/4 after Kavisha Dilhari’s dismissal, and the hosts had 9.3 overs left to bat in the final phase of the innings. The 36-year-old joined Hasini Perera at the crease to carry on the hosts’ innings. However, their partnership did not last for long as Hasini was dismissed at 198/5, leaving Nilakshi de Silva to shoulder the responsibility of anchoring the innings and accelerate the scoring rate.

Nilakshi de Silva led the charge brilliantly as she notched up fifty in just 26 balls, the fastest fifty by a Sri Lankan batter in Women’s ODIs, breaking her own previous record of 28 balls to reach a half-century. She received solid support from the Piumi Wathsala Badalge, with whom she shared a crucial 45-run stand for the sixth wicket before her dismissal at 233/6.

After Piumi Wathsala Badalge’s dismissal, Nilakshi de Silva continued their carnage alongside an unbeaten 25-run stand for the seventh wicket with Anushka Sanjeewani to take Sri Lanka to a challenging total of 258/6, leaving New Zealand with a tough target to chase.

Sri Lanka managed to wrap up their innings before the rain interrupted play, ensuring they posted a competitive total and gave themselves a strong chance to put pressure on New Zealand in the chase.

Nilakshi de Silva’s Fiery Innings Earn Praise

Nilakshi de Silva’s fiery performance with the bat in the middle order, which put Sri Lanka in a strong position before the match was interrupted the play, drew widespread praise from fans for her aggressive strokeplay and composure under pressure.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Nilakshi de Silva’s ability to stay composed under pressure and finish the innings strongly, turning the game in Sri Lanka’s favor and setting a challenging target for New Zealand to chase. Others were left awed by Sri Lanka batter’s fiery innings and fearless strokeplay, praising for dominating the New Zealand bowling attack.

Nilakshi de Silva made her ODI debut against New Zealand in 2015, and since then, she has emerged as a reliable middle-order batter for the team. In her ODI career, Nilakshi has amassed 1054 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 29.28 in 51 matches.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are aiming for the first win of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 following their losses to Team India and England, while their match against the defending champions, Australia, ended in a no result due to rain in Colombo.