Two brothers in Jharkhand's Gumla district allegedly murdered their wives and used an ambulance to bury their bodies in a nearby forest. The accused and their parents have been arrested after their fake missing persons report exposed inconsistencies.

A shocking double murder case has emerged from Jharkhand's Gumla district, where two brothers allegedly killed their wives and buried their bodies in a forest in neighbouring Simdega district. The accused reportedly used an ambulance to transport the bodies before attempting to mislead the police by claiming that the women had gone missing.

The deceased have been identified as Mini Priya (28) and Radhika Kumari (20). Their husbands, Shiv Shankar Sahu and Navin Sahu, have been arrested along with their parents in connection with the case, police said. According to investigators, the brothers were allegedly upset over frequent disagreements between the two women, although the dispute had reportedly been resolved shortly before the killings.

Jharkhand Double Murder: What Happened To The Two Women?

According to police, the two couples were living in the Shamshera area of Gumla district. Mini Priya was married to Shiv Shankar Sahu, while Radhika Kumari was married to his younger brother, Navin Sahu.

The two women had reportedly been involved in a prolonged dispute. However, both families had recently reached a compromise, and the women had reconciled just two days before the alleged murders. Police said the killings took place on Monday, November 23. The exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the alleged crime are being investigated.

Ambulance Used To Transport Bodies To Simdega Forest

One of the disturbing aspects of the case is the alleged use of an ambulance to dispose of the bodies. Shiv Shankar Sahu, who works as an ambulance driver, and his brother reportedly transported the bodies to a forest in neighbouring Simdega district using the vehicle.

The bodies were subsequently buried in a secluded location. Acting on information obtained during questioning, police teams traced the burial site and recovered the remains. The bodies were exhumed and sent for postmortem examination.

Brothers Allegedly Tried To Mislead Police With Missing Complaint

The case came to light after the accused reportedly approached the police and claimed that their wives had left home without informing them. However, investigators became suspicious after finding inconsistencies in their statements. During sustained questioning, the brothers allegedly confessed to their involvement in the murders and revealed where the bodies had been buried.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zama confirmed the arrests and said the investigation was continuing. Police have also seized the ambulance allegedly used to transport the bodies and the axe suspected to have been used in the killings.

Four Family Members Arrested In Gumla Double Murder Case

Apart from the two brothers, their parents, Sameshwar Sahu and Tileshwari Devi, have also been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators are examining the role of each accused and trying to establish the exact motive behind the killings. Although police suspect that the long-standing disagreement between the two women was a factor, the reason the brothers allegedly resorted to murder despite the recent reconciliation remains unclear.

Further investigation is underway, and the postmortem findings and other evidence are expected to help establish the full circumstances of the double murder.