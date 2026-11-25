CCTV footage from Meerut reveals a distressing incident where a man chases and throws a woman onto a busy road outside a hotel. Passersby bravely intervened to rescue the woman, leading to police action against the accused. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect and investigating the exact sequence of events.

A disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has come to light after CCTV footage allegedly showing a man chasing a woman, throwing her onto a busy road and attempting to take her back into a hotel surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place in the city's Abu Lane market on November 24.

The footage shows the woman running out of a hotel building, apparently seeking help. A man follows her, catches up with her on the road and throws her to the ground. He then lifts her and attempts to carry her back towards the hotel.

People in the busy market took note of the incident and passersby and shopkeepers intervened. A woman passerby reportedly intervened and helped bring the woman to safety.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 1:30 pm outside a hotel in the Abu Lane area. The CCTV footage shows the woman rushing out of the building before the man chases her. He catches her in the middle of the road, pushes her down and then picks her up, seemingly trying to take her back inside.

People in the area noticed the commotion and gathered at the spot. A woman passerby reportedly entered the hotel premises and later brought the woman outside. The woman was subsequently offered water.

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Who Is The Man Seen In The Viral Video?

The man has been identified in reports as Salman. According to Meerut Police, the man and the woman already knew each other. Police said the two had stayed at a hotel in the area and had a dispute. The circumstances that led to the confrontation are being investigated. The woman reportedly came to the police with a written complaint after which a case was registered against the accused.

Police Register Case, Search For Accused

Meerut Police registered a case against Salman under Sections 115(2), 127(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections relate to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Police teams have been deployed to trace the accused, who reportedly escaped before officers could apprehend him.

Authorities have also indicated that the role of the hotel management, if any, will be examined as part of the investigation.

Meerut Police Clarify The Two Were Acquainted

In a statement shared on social media, Meerut Police said that the man and the woman were previously acquainted.

A case has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station on the basis of written complaint of the woman and legal process is on, police added.

The incident has raised questions on women’s safety in public places and the importance of timely intervention when someone appears to be in distress. The investigation is expected to establish the full sequence of events.