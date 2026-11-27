Vardhman Jain is an entrepreneur and business leader with experience in healthcare technology, information technology and business process management. He is the founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, a company that provides technology-enabled services to the healthcare industry. He is also a director of Asia Engineering.

Before establishing himself as an entrepreneur, Jain held senior positions in the corporate sector. He served as managing director of Dell Services BPO, where he led operations involving more than 100 clients and around 9,000 employees. He also co-founded Vision Healthsource, which was later acquired by Perot Systems and integrated into Dell.

Jain reportedly studied Statistics at Loyola College in Chennai before completing his higher studies in Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin in the United States.