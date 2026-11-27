Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claims the upcoming special Parliament session is focused on delimitation rather than women's reservation, accusing the government of misleading the public and manipulating electoral boundaries for political gain.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public over the agenda of the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that the session was being convened for delimitation and not women's reservation, which has already been enacted into law. In a post shared on X, Ramesh said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023, but alleged that the Centre had delayed its implementation. "Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly," he said. "The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation," Ramesh added.

The Congress leader also targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over who would decide the geography of constituencies. "And who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process," he said. Alleging that those responsible for "Vote Chori" would be given powers to carry out delimitation, Ramesh said the proposed exercise could be used to manipulate the nature of constituencies. "The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get," he said. Calling the move a "desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege", Ramesh said Congress would oppose it. "It will be countered with firm resolve," he added. https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2126161406441791795 Ramesh's remarks come amid growing political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session.

Hours after the announcement, in a post on X, Ramesh earlier said the Delimitation Bills had been made public on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, but met their "well-deserved fate" on April 17. Accusing the government of attempting to secure a two-thirds majority for passing a constitutional amendment, he termed the proposed special session an "insult to and assault on the Constitution", adding, "The fight is on." Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and MP Manickam Tagore accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to secure the numbers to pass the proposed Delimitation Bill by splitting Opposition parties and seeking the tacit support of some parties. In a post on X, Tagore criticised the Centre for convening a four-day Parliament session from November 30 to December 3, alleging that Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Members' Bills had been cancelled. "Now, with its 322 votes, it is weaving a web of conspiracies to reach the magic number of 360 by breaking up opposition parties and securing the tacit support of some parties," he alleged. In an apparent reference to the DMK, Tagore also took a swipe at parties that had earlier opposed delimitation but were now reconsidering their position.

Earlier, Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the need for a new women's reservation Bill, saying the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, had already been passed with the Congress's support. "Home Minister Amit Shah either has amnesia or is economical with the truth," he said in a post on X. "The Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023. Congress fully supported the passage of the Bill, and has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Act," he said, asking, "Why is the BJP government not implementing the Act? What is the need for a new Bill?" The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)