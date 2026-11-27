Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey declares the INDI alliance fractured and expects Congress to stand alone. He praised NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule's sensible remarks regarding the Women's Reservation Bill while expressing support for the NDA's expansion.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey on Friday said the INDI alliance has collapsed and claimed that the Congress will eventually be left standing alone. Reacting to NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule’s recent remarks, Dubey said political parties could have differences in their ideological positions but should acknowledge sensible arguments on important issues. He cited Sule’s remarks on delimitation, particularly in the context of the Women’s Reservation Bill, and said her point was sensible despite differences between their political views. “We engage in a battle of ideas. On many issues, the views held by Supriya Sule and those held by us may differ. However, when it comes to matters like delimitation, especially in the context of the Women’s Reservation Bill, Supriya Sule made a very sensible point,” he told ANI. “That is what politics is all about. The ‘INDI’ alliance should learn from this,” Dubey added.

Claiming that the opposition alliance had fractured, he said, “The ‘INDI’ alliance has fractured; it has collapsed. Eventually, the Congress will find itself standing alone.” The Shiv Sena leader also expressed hope that more parties and people would join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), extend their support to the alliance and assist the government. “We hope more people join the NDA family, support the NDA, and assist the govt,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said the proposed delimitation bill should first be introduced and its full text made available for discussion, adding that it could turn out to be a good piece of legislation and that the ruling party and opposition have worked together in the past to pass legislation in the national interest. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sule said the bill should be introduced first and its provisions examined before any discussion. "Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it—and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," she said. Sule said there have been several instances when both sides came together to pass legislation. "There have been many instances in this country where the opposition and the ruling party have worked together to pass legislation in the national interest," she added. (ANI)