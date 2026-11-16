Police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife, Puja Laheri, and another man, Rohit Kumar, in Jharkhand. The killings were linked to the husband's suspicions of an extramarital relationship.

Two people, including a woman, were allegedly murdered by her husband over suspicions of an extramarital relationship in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district. The accused has been arrested, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Puja Laheri and Rohit Kumar, a resident of Barh in Bihar. Police said the woman's husband, Sonu Laheri, allegedly attacked the two with an axe after finding them together in a compromising position. The incident took place on Sunday night at Kumbatoli village, under the Bhandra police station limits.

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What happened in Lohardaga?

According to police, they received information about the double murder at around 11.30 pm on Sunday. A police team reached the location and found the bodies inside a room.

Bhandra police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Gupta said the husband had allegedly killed his wife and the other man using a sharp weapon.

Another police officer said Sonu allegedly hacked the two to death with an axe after finding them together.

Police have arrested the accused and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Forensic team examines crime scene

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been sent to examine the crime scene and collect evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to establish further details.

Police station in-charge Gupta said investigators were also verifying the claims about the alleged extramarital relationship.

The exact sequence of events leading to the killings and other details are part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are questioning the accused and examining the evidence collected from the spot. Further details are awaited.