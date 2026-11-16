An airline employee visiting her parents in Maharashtra’s Gondia for Diwali was found fatally stabbed near a river on November 14. She had gone to the riverbank with college acquaintance Ritesh Agrawal, who later claimed masked men attacked them.

A 35-year-old IndiGo employee was found murdered near the Wainganga river in Maharashtra's Gondia district during her visit to her parental home for Diwali. Police questioned a male acquaintance who was with her shortly before the attack, while investigators work to establish what happened. The victim, Varsha Turkar, reportedly worked at an IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport and had travelled to her parents' home in Kinhi village with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter for the festival. The incident took place on the evening of November 14 near Bondrani village, under the Dawaniwada police station limits. Varsha had gone to the riverbank with Ritesh Agrawal, an acquaintance from Gondia.

What happened near Wainganga river?

According to information provided by the family, Ritesh contacted Varsha's brother-in-law, Ashwini alias Pappu Patle, at around 6 pm on November 14. He reportedly said that they had been attacked by some people and that Varsha had suffered stab injuries.

He also claimed that the attackers had fled after the assault.

Ashwini and other family members rushed to the location and found Varsha lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately taken to Khairlanji hospital, where doctors examined her at around 7 pm and declared her dead. According to her family, Varsha had sustained four stab wounds, particularly on her back. Police have confirmed that she was attacked with a sharp weapon. The exact circumstances and motive behind the murder are yet to be established.

Friend and brother-in-law questioned

Following the incident, police questioned Ritesh and Varsha's brother-in-law, Ashwini, to understand the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Ritesh reportedly told investigators that three masked men had attacked them near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border and robbed them. However, everything he told cops raised questions during the investigation.

Police also became suspicious because Ritesh had no visible injuries despite his claim that he had also been attacked. Investigators also reportedly found inconsistencies in his answers during questioning.

Police then took him into custody for further questioning. However, no official conclusion has been announced establishing his involvement in the murder.

The family said Varsha had known Ritesh since their college days. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding their visit to the riverbank.

Family seeks strict action

Varsha was married to Samar Syed in 2024 and had been living with him in Pune. The couple have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Her father, Dhurlal Turkar, told India Today that she worked as an air hostess in Pune and had come to her parental home for Diwali. He said the family learnt about the incident after receiving information about her death and sought a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Police investigation underway

Waraseoni police station in-charge Anup Kumar Uike said police received information about the incident from Khairlanji hospital on the evening of November 14.

He confirmed that the murder had taken place near the Wainganga river in Bondrani, which falls under Dawaniwada police station's jurisdiction in Gondia district.

Since the incident occurred within Dawaniwada's jurisdiction, the relevant information and case records were being forwarded to the police station for further investigation.

The post-mortem examination was completed at Khairlanji hospital at around 11 am on November 15, after which Varsha's body was handed over to her family.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the motive behind the killing and determine who was responsible for the attack.