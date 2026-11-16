CRPF is initiating deployment strategies for the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The force is identifying sensitive areas to ensure peaceful polling, with special attention given to Manipur.

CRPF Commences Strategic Planning for 2027 Assembly Elections

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): With the Assembly elections in Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand getting closer, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started its deployment preparations, considering various factors like the number of sensitive areas and booths in these states to ensure foolproof and peaceful elections.

The CRPF- one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is responsible for ensuring internal security- is reviewing previous election-related deployment arrangements and security experiences in the five states to draw up a comprehensive strategy for the movement and positioning of its personnel. The exercise is aimed at identifying vulnerable and sensitive locations where additional security arrangements may be required during the polling process.

However, the deployment process would start soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) sends a formal letter to the MHA seeking phase-wise deployment of CAPFs in these five states. The ECI generally seeks deployment of CAPFs from the MHA after it declares the election schedules and the Model Code of Conduct takes effect immediately. Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that "the CRPF has started its force deployment plan ahead of Assembly elections to be held in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur in early 2027."

The deployment assessment is being undertaken well in advance so that the force can identify security requirements in different states and prepare a state-specific strategy. The number of personnel to be deployed, the locations where they would be positioned and the phases in which they would be moved will be decided in coordination with the concerned authorities and the ECI. "A detailed list of sensitive regions, polling booths and key candidates in these states is being prepared, taking into account past election experiences and previous deployment arrangements," the official said.

As per the official, a special deployment plan is being prepared for Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo since May 2023 has claimed more than hundreds of lives and displaced thousands of people. Recently, the CRPF also withdrew a battalion of more than a thousand personnel from the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and moved it to Manipur to bolster security in the state. Earlier this year, the CRPF had also deployed two battalions of its special jungle warfare unit, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), in Manipur. Other regular CRPF units and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) are also deployed in the state.

The CRPF will formulate a revised force deployment strategy after a formal order is issued from the MHA following the ECI's announcement of the election schedule in these states, another official said.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly constituencies, will be among the most significant states in the forthcoming election cycle. The tenure of the present assembly in the state is scheduled to end in March 2027. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, retaining power in the state by attaining 273 seats. The upcoming election will see political parties begin preparations for another major electoral contest in the country's most populous state. Given the size of the state and the number of constituencies, the deployment of Central forces will require extensive planning, particularly in areas identified as sensitive on the basis of previous electoral experiences.

In Punjab, the upcoming Assembly elections will be an important political test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured a sweeping victory in the 2022 elections by winning 92 of the state's 117 Assembly seats. The tenure of the current Punjab government is scheduled to end in February 2027. The Congress will look to regain political ground in the state, while the BJP will attempt to strengthen its organisational and electoral presence in the state. The political contest in Punjab is expected to be closely watched, with the deployment of Central forces requiring an assessment of sensitive constituencies and polling locations.

Uttarakhand, which has traditionally witnessed a change of government in successive Assembly elections since its formation, will also go to polls in 2027. The state has 70 Assembly constituencies, and the tenure of the present government is scheduled to end in February 2027. The BJP won 47 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections and retained power, breaking the state's long-standing pattern of voters changing the incumbent government after every election. The forthcoming polls will therefore be significant for the BJP as it seeks to retain power in the hill state.

Goa, which has a 40-member Legislative Assembly, is also expected to hold Assembly elections in February-March 2027, as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to expire in February next year. The present Assembly was elected in 2022 and is led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of the BJP. Elections in Goa are generally conducted in a single phase, making the deployment of security personnel and the management of polling arrangements an important exercise ahead of the voting day.

The tenure of the present Manipur Assembly, which was constituted in March 2022, will end in March 2027. The next Assembly elections are expected to take place around February-March 2027, with the exact dates to be announced by the ECI. However, the prevailing security situation in Manipur makes its election-related deployment requirements different from those of the other four states. The CRPF has already strengthened its presence in Manipur through the movement of personnel from Chhattisgarh and the deployment of CoBRA battalions and other units. The force is expected to factor in the prevailing security situation, the sensitivity of different regions and the requirements of election-related duties while preparing its special deployment plan for the state.

The ECI's formal requisition to the MHA will set the process of actual deployment in motion. The CRPF will subsequently fine-tune its arrangements in accordance with the election schedule, constituency-wise security assessment and requirements communicated by the poll panel. The deployment of CAPFs is an important component of election security arrangements, particularly in sensitive and vulnerable areas, where their presence is intended to help maintain public confidence, ensure a peaceful polling environment and facilitate the conduct of free and fair elections. (ANI)